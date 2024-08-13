Web3mediabreaks Doubledown Interactive Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) Releases Q2 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) , a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms, is reporting its second-quarter 2024 unaudited financial results, for the period ended June
30, 2024. Highlights of the report include an increase of revenue to $88.2 million from $75.2 million in Q2 2023; an increase in operating expenses to $52 million from $47.7 million in Q2 2023; an increase in net income to $33.3 million; and an increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $37 million from $27.6 million in Q2 2023.
“We continued to drive strong growth across our business in the 2024 second quarter, with consolidated revenue rising 17% to $88.2 million and adjusted EBITDA increasing 34% to $37 million,” said Doubledown Interactive CEO In Keuk Kim in the press release.“Revenue for our social casino business rose 7% compared to the same period in 2023, the third consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, as we believe we continue to gain industry share. The recent introduction of new meta features in our flagship app, DoubleDown Casino, continues to help drive strong improvements in player engagement and monetization, as evidenced by ARPDAU and average revenue per payer rising year over year by 27% and 23%, respectively. Impressively, these metrics were both up on a quarterly sequential basis despite the historical seasonality in our business.”
About DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd.
DoubleDown Interactive is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. The company is the creator of multiformat interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. DDI's flagship social casino title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games. Following its acquisition of SuprNation in October 2023, the company also operates three real-money iGaming sites in western Europe. For more information about this company, please visit
