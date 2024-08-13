USDA Beefs Up Trade Committee To Promote US Hemp Internationally
Date
8/13/2024 2:27:25 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The Office of the
U.S. Trade Representative
(USTR) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have appointed a new individual to the
Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee
for Trade in Tobacco, Cotton, Peanuts and Hemp. Prior to its
name change in 2023 , the committee's name didn't include hemp. The first individuals appointed to represent the hemp industry to this committee served on the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee for Trade in Tobacco, Cotton and Peanuts.
USTR representative Katherine Tai and secretary of agriculture Tom Vilsack made the announcement of the new appointment last week, revealing that the VP of...
