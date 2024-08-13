Investornewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Releases Q2 2024 Financial Results, Operations Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a consumer-packaged goods leader and distributor, is reporting on its and operating results for the three- and six-month ended June 30, 2024.“In the second quarter of 2024, we at Flora, demonstrated an aptitude to make accretive acquisitions and form strategic partnerships to capitalize on the most robust trends,” said Flora Growth CEO Clifford Starke in the press release.“In Germany, we acquired TruHC Pharma GmbH in response to the descheduling of cannabis, the reforms surrounding cultivation for personal use, the establishment of cannabis social clubs, and the removal of cannabis from the list of prohibited substances in the Narcotics Act. In the United States, we entered a joint venture with Althea Group Holdings to capitalize on the rapid growth in the beverages market. In Australia, we acquired Australian Vaporizers to expand our e-commerce foothold and Vessel's reach. Our operating expenses and cash flows used in operating activities have decreased notably across the board compared to the prior period. We ended the quarter with cash of $6.1 million and set the stage for a wide array of financing alternatives to further fuel our business plan.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 different countries with 20,000-plus points of distribution around the world. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN