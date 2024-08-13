(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Exro Technologies (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) , a leading clean-technology company that provides proprietary motor-control and complete electric propulsion system for e-mobility, today announced progression in its pilot project to integrate its Coil Driver(TM) inverter with its proprietary 120a medium duty EV propulsion system that powers SEA 5e. The SEA 5e is a Class 5 Battery Electric Truck built on Hino's Class 5 Rolling Cab Chassis. According to the announcement, Exro's 120a propulsion system, controlled by the Coil Driver inverter, can increase system efficiency and reduce costs. In addition, it offers flexibility in packaging, allowing multiple truck bed configurations including a shorter wheelbase design.

“Integrating Coil Driver(TM) inverter technology into the 120a has been a goal for Exro since merging with SEA Electric in April. This combination is another step towards enabling the transition to cost effective electrification platforms,” commented Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir.“This enhances the market impact of our technology, contributing significantly to the regulatory goals of reducing emissions and increasing the adoption of zero-emission vehicles in the commercial sector. Our technology supports regulatory compliance, while driving cost reductions and efficiency improvements.”

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro Technologies is a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries. The company's innovative technologies serve to bridge the performance-cost gap in e-mobility (Coil Driver(TM)) and stationary energy storage (Cell Driver(TM)), and act to accelerate adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less – minimum energy for maximum results. For more information, visit the company's website at .

IBN