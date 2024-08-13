Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) KAP Orders 23 E-Phones For Installation At Leading Cancer Center

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, has received a purchase order from a Knightscope Authorized Partners (“KAP”). According to the announcement, Solutions & Lighting - Safety and Security Division - National Safety Systems (“NSS/TS&L”) has ordered 23

K1 Blue Light Emergency Phones.

Knightscope reported that the devices will be

installed at a world-class Florida cancer center, which is dedicated solely to the treatment and research of cancer. The K1 Blue Light Emergency Phones are part of the center's commitment to elevating patient care, saving lives and providing the safest environment possible.

“Knightscope's E-Phones are engineered to be either hardwired or a completely wireless solution, making them ideal for hospital and patient-care facilities where communications must be mounted on a wall or post in areas such as parking lots and garages and must also comply with all ADA Standards for Accessible Design,” said the company in the press release.“The K1 Blue Light E-Phone is an ideal tool for enhancing public safety and access to emergency assistance by providing clear voice-to-voice communication using a cellular or satellite network.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

