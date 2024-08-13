Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Releases Q2, H1 Financial Results, Key Update On Argentinian Mining Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



This has been the company's most profitable quarter in the last eight years, according to CEO Rob McEwen

Revenue was up 38%, driven by an increase in prices and the amount of equivalent ounces sold

Infill at Los Azules copper project has been completed, confirming the geological model and the high-grade zone New Argentinian legislation designed to facilitate foreign is expected to significantly improve the economics of the Los Azules project and lower risks for investors

McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , an asset rich diversified gold and silver producer in the Americas with a large exposure to copper through its subsidiary McEwen Copper, released its second-quarter and half-year 2024 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024, along with key updates regarding the current mining situation in Argentina and infill drilling results at its Los Azules project.

According to CEO and Chairman Rob McEwen during a conference call discussing the financial results, this has been the company's most profitable quarter since 2016, with revenue growing by 38% and overall production costs expanding by 8% quarter-over-quarter. Higher revenues, driven by a...

