Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Releases Q2, H1 Financial Results, Key Update On Argentinian Mining Project
8/13/2024 2:26:43 PM
This has been the company's most profitable quarter in the last eight years, according to CEO Rob McEwen
Revenue was up 38%, driven by an increase in Gold prices and the amount of gold equivalent ounces sold
Infill drilling at Los Azules copper project has been completed, confirming the geological model and the high-grade zone
New Argentinian legislation designed to facilitate foreign investment is expected to significantly improve the economics of the Los Azules project and lower risks for investors
McEwen mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , an asset rich diversified gold and silver producer in the Americas with a large exposure to copper through its subsidiary McEwen Copper, released its second-quarter and half-year 2024 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024, along with key updates regarding the current mining situation in Argentina and infill drilling results at its Los Azules project.
According to CEO and Chairman Rob McEwen during a conference call discussing the financial results, this has been the company's most profitable quarter since 2016, with revenue growing by 38% and overall production costs expanding by 8% quarter-over-quarter. Higher revenues, driven by a...
