Iranian Investors Keen To Invest In Various Afghan Sectors
Date
8/13/2024 2:25:41 PM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund held a meeting with a visiting delegation of Iranian investors on Monday.
The Iranian investors expressed their interest to make investments in Afghanistan, particularly in the extraction and processing of iron ore, solar power generation, expansion of road and rail networks, establishment of standard industrial factories, and the creation of a special industrial zone between the two countries.
The deputy PM office wrote on X the meeting took place at Baradar's office.
The Iranian investors further stated that Afghanistan had become an attractive country for investment.
They expressed their readiness to invest in the mentioned sectors, share their expertise, and provide training opportunities for Afghans in Iran to enhance their skills.
In response, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs welcomed the Iranian investors' interest in investing in various sectors in Afghanistan.
He assured them of the Islamic Emirate's full cooperation in these areas, stating that relevant ministries and agencies would work closely with them to ensure successful collaboration.
sa/ma
MENAFN13082024000174011037ID1108550335
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.