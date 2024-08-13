Discover Greatness: Spigen's Made For Google Cases For The Pixel 9 Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Spigen announces a new lineup for the Pixel 9 series, introducing long awaited cases for the Community, highlighting durability, sleek designs, and a variety of "Made for Google" cases.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spigen's newest "Made for Google" cases for the Pixel 9 are certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. With a new addition to the Pixel community, Spigen offers a wide range of products that blend style and protection for everyone.

Introducing the latest addition to the Google lineup: the Enzo Aramid case, exclusively for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Spigen brings this long-awaited case to the Pixel series for the first time, crafted with Military Grade Aramid Fiber and features a distinctive pattern that keeps it simple and in style.

Spigen's "Made for Google" Cases for the Pixel 9 Series

Spigen's "Made for Google" Cases for the Pixel 9 Series

Continue Reading

The lineup wouldn't be complete without the fan-favorite Ultra Hybrid ZeroOne

case for the whole Pixel 9 series. Its innovative tear-down design consistently turns heads with its unique yet simple aesthetic.

Spigen expands its MagFit lineup with the Ultra Hybrid Metal Ring case, now available for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL . Featuring a magnetic array, it ensures seamless compatibility with Spigen's MagFit products, offering more convenience to the Pixel community.

Enhance the experience with the Valentinus Mag Wallet Plus , featuring an external magnetic ring for attaching additional accessories. Designed with a spider web pattern for a secure grip. Pair it with the O-Mag

ring, which includes a kickstand that doubles as a phone holder for improved grip.

Look no further for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold protection needs-Spigen's Slim Armor Pro , the world's first folding case with semi-auto sliding technology, is here. Offering the same revolutionary design, it provides unmatched protection and durability for the device.

The fan-favorite Lock Fit has finally arrived for the Buds Pro 2, featuring a secure locking mechanism to keep the earbuds in place on the go. Lastly, Spigen brings back the Spigen's Rugged Armor for Watch 3 that offers sleek protection with a unique carbon fiber accent, ensuring both style and durability.

The Pixel 9 "Made for Google" lineup and collection can be found on Amazon

About Spigen:

With over 16 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. The company prides itself on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at an affordable price. For more information about Spigen and our products, please visit our website

Contact:

Stella Yi

949-502-5121

[email protected]

SOURCE Spigen Inc.