Astareal And Ark Naturals To Debut Revolutionary Canine Oral Health Findings At Superzoo

are thrilled to announce the results of a groundbreaking study demonstrating the efficacy of Protection+® Brushless ToothpasteTM Chews in reducing canine plaque and tartar. The 2024 independent study reveals that dogs consuming these dental chews experienced a 15% reduction in plaque formation and an impressive 78% decrease in tartar buildup compared to the leading dog dental chews on the market.

These significant findings will debut at Antelope's SuperZoo booth #3325, showcasing Ark Naturals' innovative dental care solution, featuring

AstaReal® Astaxanthin;

a natural, non-GMO antioxidant that is 6,000 times more powerful than Vitamin C.

"The study has broad potential implications for the use of dietary antioxidants

in canine dental care. The AstaReal team is proud to have our astaxanthin featured in Ark Naturals' advanced preventative oral health solution," said Karen Hecht,

Ph.D., VP of Science at AstaReal.

"The data from this study demonstrates that regular consumption of Ark Naturals Protection+ significantly shifted the oral

microbiome to a healthier state, promoting beneficial bacteria and decreasing disease-causing pathogenic bacteria," said Dr. Lindsey Wendt, Antelope Chief Veterinary Officer.

Antelope's founder and CEO, Wendy Wen, expressed excitement about the findings. "At Antelope, we stay on the cutting edge of research and product development to provide the highest quality products for our pets, and this clinical trial further proves that mission," Wen stated. "We are thrilled to be able to share the powerful results with our partners and retailers at SuperZoo this year."

For more information on this revolutionary product, visit Ark Naturals at SuperZoo booth #3325. The AstaReal team will also be present to discuss astaxanthin science and applications.

About AstaReal Inc.

AstaReal Inc. is a US-based manufacturer and supplier of the world's leading and most studied natural astaxanthin from algae supported by 160+ studies.

AstaReal stands at the forefront of innovation in natural antioxidants.

About Ark Naturals

Ark Naturals, a proud member of the Antelope family of brands,

is committed to providing effective and innovative pet dental and supplement solutions, tailored for every dog regardless of their life stage, size, or teeth condition. Their products, derived from natural ingredients, allow pet owners to customize a holistic health regimen for their pets.

