Tribefii Now Available In The Microsoft Azure Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SINGAPORE, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to tribefii to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.



Pippin Puffin Pte Ltd, Empowering Gigepreneurs with Integrated AI Solutions, today announced the availability of tribefii in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an store providing applications and services for use on Azure.



tribefii customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.



About tribefii



tribefii empowers gigepreneurs with tools tailored for success, allowing them to start gigs that match their skills, interests, and experience. Our AI-driven platform generates personalized gig ideas, providing users with a clear path to achieving their financial goals. Integrated with comprehensive resources, tribefii ensures that users can manage and grow their gig opportunities effectively. With tribefii, the gig economy becomes accessible and manageable for everyone.



"We are thrilled to offer tribefii in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Douglas Ng, Founder of Pippin Puffin Pte Ltd, the organization that developed tribefii. "Azure Marketplace's global reach and trusted platform enable us to bring tribefii's innovative gig solutions to a wider audience, helping more gigepreneurs achieve financial independence and success."



"Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes tribefii, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like tribefii, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."



About Azure Marketplace



The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.



About Pippin Puffin Pte Ltd



Pippin Puffin Pte Ltd is dedicated to empowering individuals in the gig economy through innovative, AI-driven solutions. Our flagship platform, tribefii, offers personalized gig ideas, comprehensive management tools, and robust resources to help gigepreneurs achieve financial independence. Based in Singapore, Pippin Puffin Pte Ltd is committed to democratizing business strategy and providing accessible opportunities for success in the gig economy.

