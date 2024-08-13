The American Fuel & Petrochemical Association Recognizes Brandsafway With 44 Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) refinery and plant crews honored with industry safety awards for maintaining the highest safety standards
ATLANTA, Georgia, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) Association recognized 44 BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical plant site teams with Contractor Safety Achievement Awards, based on their safety performance in 2023. Last year, BrandSafway won 26 awards for their performance in 2022.
“BrandSafway is honored to be recognized by AFPM for our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards,” said Gabe McCabe, BrandSafway President, North America.“This achievement reflects the dedication of our hardworking team members in upholding safety as our foremost value. We are grateful to AFPM, our team members and our customers for their shared dedication to protecting the well-being and safety of all in our industry.”
The following BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical site teams received awards from AFPM:
Ardmore Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation
Baton Rouge Chemical Plant, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company
Baton Rouge Refinery, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company
Baytown Refinery, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company
Benicia Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation
Chalmette Refinery, PBF Energy Inc.
Chevron Richmond, Chevron U.S.A. Inc.
Chocolate Bayou Polymers Plant, LyondellBasell Industries
Clinton Complex, LyondellBasell Industries
Corpus Christi Complex, Flint Hills Resources, LLC
Corpus Christi Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation
Deer Park Refinery, Pemex Deer Park
Delaware City Refinery, PBF Energy Inc.
El Dorado Refinery, HF Sinclair Corporation
El Segundo Refinery, Chevron U.S.A Inc.
Ferndale Refinery, Phillips 66
Geismar Plant, Huntsman Corporation
Geismar Works, BASF Corporation
Grand Bayou Site, Dow
Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company
Houston Refinery, Houston Refining
Los Angeles Refinery, Phillips 66
Louisiana Operations, Dow
Martinez Refinery Company LLC, PBF Energy Inc.
Memphis Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation
Meraux Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation
Morris Complex, LyondellBasell Industries
Pasadena Plastics Complex, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP
Pasadena Refinery, Chevron U.S.A. Inc.
Paulsboro Refinery, PBF Energy Inc.
Point Comfort Facility, Formosa Plastics Corporation, USA
Ponca City Refinery, Phillips 66
Port Arthur Chemicals, Motiva Enterprises LLC
Port Arthur Plant, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP
Port Arthur Refinery, Motiva Enterprises LLC
Puget Sound Refinery, HF Sinclair Corporation
St. Charles Operations, Dow
St. Charles Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation
Superior Refinery, Cenovus Energy Inc.
The Lima Refining Company, Cenovus Energy Inc.
Torrance Refinery, PBF Energy Inc.
Wilmington Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation
Wood River Refinery, Phillips 66
WRB Refining, LP-Borger Refinery, Phillips 66
The AFPM Safety Awards Program promotes safe work practices and accident prevention. The organization recognizes maintenance contractors working a minimum of 20,000 hours per calendar year at regular AFPM-member facilities that exemplify strong and consistent safety processes and report no major workplace-related injuries.
