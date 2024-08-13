The American Fuel & Petrochemical Association Recognizes Brandsafway With 44 Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) and crews honored with safety awards for maintaining the highest safety standards

ATLANTA, Georgia, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) Association recognized 44 BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical plant site teams with Contractor Safety Achievement Awards, based on their safety performance in 2023. Last year, BrandSafway won 26 awards for their performance in 2022.

“BrandSafway is honored to be recognized by AFPM for our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards,” said Gabe McCabe, BrandSafway President, North America.“This achievement reflects the dedication of our hardworking team members in upholding safety as our foremost value. We are grateful to AFPM, our team members and our customers for their shared dedication to protecting the well-being and safety of all in our industry.”

The following BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical site teams received awards from AFPM:

Ardmore Refinery, Valero Energy CorporationBaton Rouge Chemical Plant, ExxonMobil Product Solutions CompanyBaton Rouge Refinery, ExxonMobil Product Solutions CompanyBaytown Refinery, ExxonMobil Product Solutions CompanyBenicia Refinery, Valero Energy CorporationChalmette Refinery, PBF Energy Inc.Chevron Richmond, Chevron U.S.A. Inc.Chocolate Bayou Polymers Plant, LyondellBasell IndustriesClinton Complex, LyondellBasell IndustriesCorpus Christi Complex, Flint Hills Resources, LLCCorpus Christi Refinery, Valero Energy CorporationDeer Park Refinery, Pemex Deer ParkDelaware City Refinery, PBF Energy Inc.El Dorado Refinery, HF Sinclair CorporationEl Segundo Refinery, Chevron U.S.A Inc.Ferndale Refinery, Phillips 66Geismar Plant, Huntsman CorporationGeismar Works, BASF CorporationGrand Bayou Site, DowGulf Coast Growth Ventures, ExxonMobil Product Solutions CompanyHouston Refinery, Houston RefiningLos Angeles Refinery, Phillips 66Louisiana Operations, DowMartinez Refinery Company LLC, PBF Energy Inc.Memphis Refinery, Valero Energy CorporationMeraux Refinery, Valero Energy CorporationMorris Complex, LyondellBasell IndustriesPasadena Plastics Complex, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LPPasadena Refinery, Chevron U.S.A. Inc.Paulsboro Refinery, PBF Energy Inc.Point Comfort Facility, Formosa Plastics Corporation, USAPonca City Refinery, Phillips 66Port Arthur Chemicals, Motiva Enterprises LLCPort Arthur Plant, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LPPort Arthur Refinery, Motiva Enterprises LLCPuget Sound Refinery, HF Sinclair CorporationSt. Charles Operations, DowSt. Charles Refinery, Valero Energy CorporationSuperior Refinery, Cenovus Energy Inc.The Lima Refining Company, Cenovus Energy Inc.Torrance Refinery, PBF Energy Inc.Wilmington Refinery, Valero Energy CorporationWood River Refinery, Phillips 66WRB Refining, LP-Borger Refinery, Phillips 66

The AFPM Safety Awards Program promotes safe work practices and accident prevention. The organization recognizes maintenance contractors working a minimum of 20,000 hours per calendar year at regular AFPM-member facilities that exemplify strong and consistent safety processes and report no major workplace-related injuries.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 27 countries and nearly 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today's BrandSafway is At Work For YouTM - leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Lauren Falcone BrandSafway ...