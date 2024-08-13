Pixalate Releases Q2 2024 Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports: Global CTV Open Programmatic Ad Spend Rises 63% Yoy To $5.9 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pixalate's research and data spans four global regions (North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC) across apps in the Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Smart TV app stores; in Q2 2024 estimated programmatic ad spend in APAC saw a 23% YoY increase; Fire TV apps with open programmatic ads increased by 78% YoY

London, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Trends Reports . The reports comprehensively analyze the state of open programmatic CTV advertising in Q2 2024 across the world and in four global regions including North America , EMEA , APAC , and LATAM .

The reports provide key insights into the state of the global CTV ad industry by platform, including information on estimated open programmatic CTV ad spend trends by global regions, updated CTV device market share statistics, and analysis of the latest trends in the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores. The report also explores invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) in the open programmatic CTV ad marketplace.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over 100k Connected TV (CTV) apps across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV and nearly 6 billion global open programmatic ad transactions in Q2 2024 to compile this research.

Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report Key Trends & Findings:



North America CTV open programmatic ad spend increased + 64% YoY, followed by APAC (+23%) , LATAM (+22%) , and EMEA (+9%)

Hulu was found to be the top-grossing app based on estimated open programmatic ad revenue in North America, earning an estimated $154M across Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Samsung app stores

Global IVT rate increased to 19%, up from 17% in Q2 2023

In APAC, Google's Android was found to have the highest estimated CTV operating system market share as of Q2 2024, with 84% SOV

LG was found to gain +42% quarterly device market share in EMEA and now has 17% overall SOV Roku maintains highest device market share at 48% in LATAM (23% increase QoQ)

Download and explore the complete Q2 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports:



Global CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends

North America CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends

EMEA CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends

APAC CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends LATAM CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends



About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for the detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC) , "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic." Certain IVT is also sometimes referred to as "ad fraud." Per the MRC , "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes."

CONTACT: Nina Talcott ...