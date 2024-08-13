K-12 Arts And Crafts Material Market Is Booming Worldwide Major Giants Craft Direct, K12 School Supplies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market

HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business .

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HTF MI recently introduced Global K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2024-2030). The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Craft Direct (United States), FotoBella (United States), Bazic Products (United States), Crayola LLC (United States), Craft Stash Ltd (United Kingdom), Kaplan Early Learning Co (United States), Ningbo Rainma Stationery Co. Ltd (China), K12 School Supplies (United States), School Specialty (United States), FLOMO/Nygala Corp. (United States), Pacon Corporation (United States), STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Art & Creative Materials Institute (United States). According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global K-12 Arts and Crafts Material market to witness a CAGR of % during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Type (Colors, Papers, Pen, pencil, and marker, Clay, Others) by End User (Individual customers, Educational Institute) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).The K-12 Arts and Crafts Material market size is estimated to increase by USD at a CAGR of % from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2021 to 2024E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: In-depth analysis of K-12 Arts and Crafts Material market segments by Types: Colors, Papers, Pen, pencil, and marker, Clay, Others Detailed analysis of K-12 Arts and Crafts Material market segments by Applications: Individual customers, Educational Institute Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions: .The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) .North America (United States, Mexico & Canada) .South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) .Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) .Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia). K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market Research Objectives: - Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years. - To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks). - To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market. - To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. - To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies. FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS: In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies). Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates). Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles). Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development). Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions). Points Covered in Table of Content of Global K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market: Chapter 01 – K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Executive Summary Chapter 02 – Market Overview Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors Chapter 04 – Global K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market – Pricing Analysis Chapter 05 – Global K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market Background Chapter 06 - Global K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market Segmentation Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market Chapter 08 – Global K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market Structure Analysis Chapter 09 – Global K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market Competitive Analysis Chapter 10 – Assumptions and Acronyms Chapter 11 – K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market Research Methodology

