عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Northern Trust's Commitment To Inclusivity Recognized

Northern Trust's Commitment To Inclusivity Recognized


8/13/2024 2:00:44 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) The wait is over...

We're thrilled when the efforts we make on a daily basis are recognized by others and we are proud to share the following good news:

2024 Seramount 100 Best Companies winner

This award celebrates organizations that lead in areas of working parents, benefits, career opportunities, parental leave, and childcare.

2024 Seramount Best Companies for Multicultural Women winner

This award win comes from our continued commitment to the recruitment, retention, and advancement of multicultural women throughout our organization, globally.

Disability Equality Index Top Scoring Company: Disability:IN

This year marks our tenth consecutive year as a top scoring company on the Disability Equality Index and the sixth year we have achieved a remarkable 100% score.

2024 Community Business : Shortlisted finalist for LGBT+ Inclusion in India Award

To recognize an organization who has taken proactive and effective steps to promote an LGBTQ+ inclusive culture in the workplace and beyond in Asia.

Our commitment to inclusivity is shown every day in the actions we take to support our people, that's our culture of care and collaboration.

MENAFN13082024007202015466ID1108550265


3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search