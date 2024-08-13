Northern Trust's Commitment To Inclusivity Recognized

(MENAFN- 3BL) The wait is over...

We're thrilled when the efforts we make on a daily basis are recognized by others and we are proud to share the following good news:

2024 Seramount 100 Best Companies winner

This award celebrates organizations that lead in areas of working parents, benefits, career opportunities, parental leave, and childcare.

2024 Seramount Best Companies for Multicultural Women winner

This award win comes from our continued commitment to the recruitment, retention, and advancement of multicultural women throughout our organization, globally.

Disability Equality Index Top Scoring Company: Disability:IN

This year marks our tenth consecutive year as a top scoring company on the Disability Equality Index and the sixth year we have achieved a remarkable 100% score.

2024 Community Business : Shortlisted finalist for LGBT+ Inclusion in India Award

To recognize an organization who has taken proactive and effective steps to promote an LGBTQ+ inclusive culture in the workplace and beyond in Asia.

Our commitment to inclusivity is shown every day in the actions we take to support our people, that's our culture of care and collaboration.