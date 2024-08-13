Whole Planet Foundation: Margaret's Story

MENAFN - 3BL) Whole Foods Foundation

Margaret is a microcredit client of Whole Planet Foundation's microfinance partner, Village Enterprise, in Uganda who grew her business in order to build a better life for her family by feeding her kids and sending them to school. Hear from her granddaughter, Anne, about her Tata Margaret's journey and how her hard work helped Anne and her mother have a brighter future.

About Whole Foods Market Foundation

