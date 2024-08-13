LA Kings And Socalgas Partner With Friends Of The LA River To Support Los Angeles River Restoration

(MENAFN- 3BL) Once the primary water for the greater Los Angeles basin, the 51-mile Los Angeles River has been impacted by years of neglect and urban development that today threatens the water quality and wildlife habitats.

To help with the City of Los Angeles's restoration efforts, on August 5, 2024, AEG's LA Kings and SoCalGas joined forces with Friends of the LA River to revitalize native habitats for and animals Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve.

Employee volunteers from the LA Kings and SoCalGas were guided by the California Native Society in the removal of invasive plants from the upper Los Angeles River area to restore the natural balance of the ecosystem and support the native plant and wildlife species that live there.

“This revitalization project reflects both the LA Kings and SoCalGas' commitment to making an environmental impact in our city,” said Celia Garth, Community Relations Coordinator at the LA Kings.“Our collective actions today helped transform a flood control channel into a healthy and thriving ecosystem and new habitat. We are proud to partner with Friends of the River and California Native Plant Society to support this vital community effort to rejuvenate and restore the river.”

Friends of the LA River (FoLAR) has endeavored for over 30 years to restore community connection and natural ecology as the single largest unifying force on the River – educating, empowering, and mobilizing over 50,000 Angelenos to repair habitat and fight for the policies that will reclaim our collective right to a healthy, thriving, and equitably accessible Los Angeles River. To learn more about FoLAR, please click here .

CA Native Plant Society is dedicated to conserving California native plants and their natural habitats, while increasing the understanding, enjoyment, and horticultural use of native plants. To learn more about CA Native Plant Society, please click here .

LA Kings Green is a multifaceted program supported by LA Kings players, staff, fans and partners which aims to address climate change. Established in 2016 in alignment with AEG 1Earth, the goal is to reduce our environmental impact. As an organization, we will strive to improve the sustainable practices of our team and arena, empower organizations and individuals making a meaningful difference in their communities and provide actionable information so our fans can take lessons learned during their time at Crypto Arena home with them. To learn more about LA Kings Green, please click here .