Gaza Death Toll Rises To 39,929 Wounded 92,240

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the more than ten-month-long Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 39,929 martyrs and 92,240 wounded, most of whom are children and women.

Medical sources from the Strip reported that the committed two massacres against families in the Strip during the past 24 hours, resulting in 32 martyrs and 88 wounded.

Palestinians mourn over a body of a relative, killed in an Israeli strike, ahead of their funeral in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 12, 2024. (Photo by Bashar Taleb / AFP)

Thousands of are still under the rubble and on the roads with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them due to them being targeted by the occupation forces.