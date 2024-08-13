Partial Road Closure On Al Rufaa Intersection: Ashghal
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority Ashghal announced that there will be a partial road closure at Al Rufaa Intersection in one direction towards G Ring road.
The road closure will take place from midnight 16 August to midnight 17 August.
Ashghal said the closure is due to road maintenance that will be carried out, and stated that commuters can use alternative routes to reach their destinations.
