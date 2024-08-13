Sheikh Joaan Conveys Amir's Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait, Crown Prince

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani conveyed the condolences of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to his brother Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and the HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah on the death of the late HH Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, during HH the Crown Princes reception of him in Kuwait today.

His Excellency also conveyed the condolences of the Father Amir HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and the Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani.

His Excellency offered his condolences to Their Highnesses and Excellencies, the entire Al-Sabah family, and the sons of the deceased.