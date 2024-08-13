D&H United Celebrates Third Consecutive Year On The Inc. 5000 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that D&H United Fueling Solutions has been named for the third straight year to the prestigious annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This list represents a unique look at some of America's most successful, dynamic, and rapidly expanding businesses. Notably, D&H United is ranked number 48 in the sector.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized for the third consecutive year in the Inc. 5000 list," said Tracy Long, CEO of D&H United Fueling. "This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team, whose commitment to innovation and excellence propels our company forward and allows us to thrive in an ever-changing industry landscape."

D&H United's growth has been fueled by a customer-driven, people-oriented culture that has provided organic growth, expanded into new geographic regions, and added new service lines. In addition, the company has made key strategic acquisitions to support its overall strategy. Long added, "We see exciting new opportunities for the continued growth of our company and our team. D&H United is well-positioned to capitalize on the dynamic changes shaping the future of the fueling systems industry."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth it requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About D&H United Fueling Solutions

D&H United Fueling Solutions is a leading supplier of petroleum fueling and EV charging system equipment, installation, and service across the United States. With 35 branch offices and over 1,300 employees, we are dedicated to providing our clients with top-notch service and innovative solutions. Our commitment to excellence has earned us a place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for three consecutive years.

More About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Companies must have been founded and have generated revenue by March 31, 2019, to qualify. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

