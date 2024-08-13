Meals On Wheels America Announces Bold Plan To End The Wait For Millions Of Seniors Facing Food Insecurity And Social Isolation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Plan shared in front of hundreds of local Meals on Wheels program leaders and national partners at the organization's 50th anniversary convening in Baltimore

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals on Wheels America's 50th anniversary is a moment to celebrate and honor the leadership organization's five decades of achievement in supporting community-based Meals on Wheels programs around the country. It also serves as a reminder of the crucial change needed for a population that has been underfunded and ignored for far too long. The Meals on Wheels network provides life-saving services for millions of seniors every day, but too many older Americans are still waiting for nutritious meals and moments of connection. That's why the organization today announced at its 2024 Meals on Wheels Annual Conference and Expo a bigger, bolder plan to ensure every senior who needs Meals on Wheels gets it.

Despite tireless efforts, local Meals on Wheels programs are struggling to address the monumental need in their communities. In our country, 12 million seniors are facing hunger and one in three feels lonely while government funding, private donations and volunteers have declined, leaving seniors waiting months or even years for help. Rapidly growing demand and rising costs exacerbate the situation and force providers to stretch their resources further and make impossible decisions: One in three Meals on Wheels programs has a wait list with an average wait time of three months. Older Americans

can't wait any longer.

"In 1974, the first national meeting of senior nutrition programs took place in D.C. and, recognizing the power of a united effort, the organization now known as Meals on Wheels America was born," said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. "It's only fitting that we mark our 50th anniversary milestone by unveiling our new path forward, ensuring Meals on Wheels continues to be a vital cornerstone in every community.

This new plan will center the needs of our network and the seniors they serve as we leverage our national partnerships, programming and influence to help End the Wait for life-saving services."

Meals on Wheels America sees countless opportunities to transform how its organization, the Meals on Wheels network and our country work together toward two connected and reinforcing goals – to serve more and serve better:



Serve More:

By enacting a holistic set of strategies, the Meals on Wheels network can meet the growing unmet need among older adults, particularly older adults with multiple chronic conditions and those living in rural communities and communities of color Serve Better : By driving capacity-building and partnership at multiple levels, Meals on Wheels America can extend local organizations' ability to deliver tailored nutrition and enhanced social connection services

Meals on Wheels remains the most effective solution to address senior hunger and isolation. The infrastructure is in place: local Meals on Wheels programs already operate in nearly every community across the country. They're eager to do even more, but they desperately need more resources to do so.

The plan to End the Wait moves the country closer to the reality Meals on Wheels America aspires to – one where all seniors have access to the nutritious meals, moments of connection and other life-saving services they need to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Head to to learn more.

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit

.

