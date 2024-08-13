Echogen Power Systems Announces Groundbreaking High-Temperature Heat Pump Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echogen Power Systems today announced the initiation of a pioneering program to design, build, install, and operate a pilot-scale high-temperature heat pump (HTHP) system. With an award of $3,000,000 over three years through the U.S. Department of Industrial Efficiency and

Decarbonization Office (IEDO), the program aims to reduce industrial greenhouse emissions and advance a net-zero economy. "Industrial

decarbonization should be our highest priority to effectively impact climate change. Echogen is uniquely poised to displace fossil driven heating processes with our ability to achieve high temperatures plus cooling from an electrically driven heat pump. The earlier this technology gets adopted, the closer we can get to achieving our accelerated climate goals" said Phil

Brennan, CEO of Echogen.

Program Overview

The program aims to develop a 500 kWth HTHP capable of generating >300°C air from an ambient temperature heat source. The HTHP working fluid will be carbon dioxide (CO2), a natural refrigerant with a low global warming potential (GWP = 1). At commercial scales (5 to 25 MWth) the system is projected to demonstrate a compelling capital and operating cost profile, achieving better than a 3-year simple payback period when compared to other green heating technologies such as direct electrical heaters.

This technology will decarbonize industrial heating applications, in the chemicals, food and beverage, and consumer goods manufacturing sectors. With potential life cycle reductions of over 90% in carbon emissions and over 50% in energy intensity relative to natural gas-fired heaters, Echogen's HTHP system offers a sustainable and cost-effective solution for industrial energy needs.

About Echogen

Echogen Power Systems, headquartered in Akron, Ohio and founded in 2007, is a leading innovator in clean energy technology, dedicated to developing sustainable and efficient solutions for long duration energy storage, high-temperature heat pumps and waste heat recovery. Our cutting-edge technologies aim to reduce environmental impact and improve economic performance, driving the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

