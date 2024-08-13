Walker Poultry Trailers Elevates Quality With Superior Surface Preparation Process

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dwayne WalkerPHILADELPHIA, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Walker Poultry Trailers , a leading of high-quality live haul poultry trailers, proudly announces its commitment to delivering unmatched durability and longevity in its products through an advanced surface preparation process. This rigorous procedure ensures that every trailer leaving the Walker facility is built to last, providing customers with unparalleled performance in the field.At Walker Poultry Trailers, it's understand that the foundation of a durable and long-lasting trailer begins with proper surface preparation. That's why the team takes extra steps to ensure that our trailers are ready to withstand the rigors of daily use. Upon the completion of welding and fitting, each trailer undergoes a comprehensive sandblasting process, removing all traces of mill scale, rust, and other foreign surface obstructions. This process goes beyond the industry standard, bringing the trailer down to white metal.Sandblasting down to white metal is crucial for creating a surface profile that allows for optimal adhesion of primer and paint. This meticulous preparation is a stark contrast to the practices employed by many other trailer manufacturers, who typically rely on a phosphate wash to remove surface rust and grease. While effective for light cleaning, phosphate washing does not remove mill scale or create the necessary surface profile for superior paint and primer adhesion.“By sandblasting our trailers to white metal, we're not just cleaning the surface; we're ensuring that the primer and paint bond securely and last longer,” said Dwayne Walker , owner of Walker Poultry Trailers.“This step is essential for preventing corrosion and maintaining the structural integrity of the trailer, even under the harshest conditions.”Walker Poultry Trailers' dedication to quality means that our customers can trust these products to deliver performance that exceeds expectations. "Our rigorous surface preparation process is just one example of how the team goes above and beyond to ensure that every trailer manufactured is built to withstand the test of time," says Walker.About Walker Poultry TrailersWalker Poultry Trailers is a premier manufacturer of live haul poultry trailers, dedicated to delivering products that offer superior durability, reliability, and performance. With a focus on innovation and quality, Walker Poultry Trailers continues to set the standard in the poultry transportation industry.

