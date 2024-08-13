Catalina Behavioral Health Sets The Standard For PTSD Treatment Centers In Arizona With Excellence In Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- a spokesperson for Catalina Behavioral HealthTUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Catalina Behavioral Health, a fully licensed and Joint Commission accredited mental health treatment facility, is proud to offer a comprehensive range of programs for individuals struggling with PTSD, trauma, and dual diagnosis. As a leading provider of PTSD treatment centers in Arizona, Catalina Behavioral Health is committed to delivering high-quality care to those in need, including military personnel and veterans stationed at nearby Davis Monthan AFB.Offering In-Network TRICARE Support for Veterans in Arizona"We understand the unique challenges faced by our military community and are dedicated to providing accessible, effective recovery and treatment options for PTSD and dual diagnosis clients," says a spokesperson for Catalina Behavioral Health. "As an in-network TRICARE provider, we are honored to serve those who serve our country."Catalina Behavioral Health's programs are designed to address the complex needs of individuals with PTSD and Complex Trauma, including those with high functioning forms of trauma disorders , whether PTSD or CPTSD. Their expert team of clinicians and therapists utilize evidence-based approaches to create personalized treatment plans that foster lasting recovery.In addition to its comprehensive PTSD, CPTSD, and trauma treatment programs, Catalina Behavioral Health is committed to educating and supporting the community through a growing resource of support articles and online tools. Their recently published informal trauma response assessment and quiz resources have already proven to be a valuable resource for individuals seeking to understand their trauma response and take the first steps towards healing. And their robust body of trauma resources also includes testing tools for adverse childhood events, repressed memories, unresolved trauma, and more."At Catalina Behavioral Health, we believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality mental health care," says a spokesperson. "We are constantly evolving and expanding our programs to meet the unique needs of our clients and the community we serve."For more information about Catalina Behavioral Health's PTSD treatment centers in Arizona, please visit their website or call directly.More About Catalina Behavioral HealthCatalina Behavioral Health is a fully licensed and Joint Commission accredited addiction and mental health treatment facility located in Tucson, Arizona. With a comprehensive range of programs for PTSD, trauma, and dual diagnosis, they are committed to delivering high-quality care to individuals in need, including military personnel and veterans.Catalina proudly accepts TriWest and TRICARE in-network, as well as Aetna, Banner, BCBS, Cigna, Optum, and other providers. Their caring Admissions team recommends confidential outreach by phone for the most immediate support.

