The 2024 40 Under 40 Award Winners Announced For America's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the America's SBDC 40 Under 40 awards will be honored at a reception during the 45th Annual America's SBDC conference on Wednesday, September 11th, at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA.
This prestigious award recognizes outstanding individuals under 40 in the SBDC Network. A panel of judges from the America's SBDC Millennial Interest Group carefully selected the winners. These youthful visionaries will receive accolades for their mastery of commerce, sparks of innovation, and steadfast dedication to nurturing the growth and prosperity of their communities. Charles "Tee" Rowe, America's SBDC President & CEO says, "These ambitious leaders are changing communities and employing unique perspectives and strategies that resonate with a modern workforce. Small businesses thrive when they feel connected to a compelling mission and a community that supports their growth, such as the SBDC Network."
The annual award program is being sponsored for the third year by the Thryv Foundation, a longtime partner . The Thryv Small Business Foundation ("Thryv Foundation") is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers, develops, and invests in small businesses so they can be more successful, make better decisions, and inspire a community.
Celiene Aleksejus,
Director of the Thryv Foundation and Ambassador Program says, "The Thryv Foundation is honored to celebrate these exceptional leaders who are making a significant impact on their communities. We share a common goal of developing growth and success among small businesses and we're proud to support these rising stars in their journey."
The 2024 America's SBDC 40 Under 40 Awards go to:
Heather Wright, Alabama
Katie Nave , Alaska
Harley Tennant, Alaska
Esmeralda Estrada , Arizona
Florence Meadors , Arkansas
Marisa Castañeda , California
Roman Franklin M. Tudela , Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Small Business Development Center Network
Lauren Shakes , Colorado
Caroline Hermance , Delaware
John Emsing , Florida
Amy Newburn , Florida
Andrea Walker , Florida
Matthew Oleson , Georgia
Chase Cowart , Georgia
Maria Ramos , Illinois
Michael Wampler , Iowa
Johnna Wilford, Kentucky
Claire Bridges , Kentucky
Aaron Harned , Kentucky
Dillon Sullivan , Louisiana
Vicki Hagberg , Minnesota
Christopher Henagin , Minnesota
Ian Carlstrom , West Central Minnesota
Leslie Fischer , Missouri
Madison Shirley , Nevada
Carlos Mejia Castillo , Nevada
Kaitlyn Schwantes , Nevada
Dominique David Chairez , New Mexico
Anna-Lena Specht, New Mexico
Abigail "Abby" Kaselak,
Ohio
Randy R. Cedeño , Ohio
Jessee Paxton , Oklahoma
Kayla Banda, Oregon
Zakiyyah Smith , Ohio
Marco Rios , South Carolina
Madison McCann , Tennessee
Madison Greene , Tennessee
Monique Little , Tennessee
Carla Cardenas , Texas
Kathryn Jackson , Wisconsin
For more information about America's SBDC 40 Under 40 Awards and the conference, please visit .
About America's SBDC Program : America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprises, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their businesses. Learn more at .
Press Contact:
Melissa Strain
America's SBDC
(703) 864-0844
SOURCE America's SBDC
MENAFN13082024003732001241ID1108550219
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.