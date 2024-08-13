Quantiphi Strengthens AI Drug Discovery, Development Collaboration With Transcell Through Strategic Minority Investment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company today announced it has acquired a strategic minority interest in leading stem cell-based biotech innovator Transcell , marking a milestone in AI-supported drug discovery in the life sciences industry.

Global Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences Barinder Marhok said the strategic aligns with Quantiphi's decade-plus commitment to solve what matters for enterprises.

"This partnership will help pharma ascertain the safety profile of their novel molecules on human stem cell composed microphysiologies, reduce the need for animal testing and accelerate preclinical decisions and batch release processes for biotherapeutics and vaccines," Marhok said. "Use of ethical and responsible AI

will help with automated bioassay implementation and support scientists in accelerated decision-making processes."

Transcell Biologics Founder and CEO Dr. Subhadra Dravida said Quantiphi's investment and involvement are crucial for advancing Transcell's mission to support animal-free testing strategies as enterprise solutions.

"This collaboration aims to bring adult stem cell technology into practical applications and ultimately improve treatment outcomes," Dravida said. "Through these synergistic efforts, we are propelling innovation and elevating industry standards for efficient cost and time management."

Corporate Development Head Dipen Shah said Quantiphi and Transcell are seamlessly integrating AI and biotech to drive advancements in drug discovery and development processes.

"Quantiphi will continue to consider other strategic partnerships and investments across the value chain - from early-stage research to clinical trials - as aligned with our growth and innovation strategy to enhance customer value," Shah said.

About Quantiphi:

is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi

About Transcell

Transcell headquartered in Hyderabad, India is a leading innovation-driven once-in-generation biotech entity developing a portfolio of best-in-class productized offerings by applying their in-house hypothesis-based discovery and development programs. In Transcell's universe, the applications are of two types: Therapeutics, and Non-Therapeutics while the flagship biosamples repository mediates the compelling journey with the purpose of finding answers for some of the globe's most urgent complex medical needs.

