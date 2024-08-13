(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Technology Solutions Empowering Business

Inc. revealed today that Thinc Forward ranks No. 2422 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

- Dan DiOrio, CEOPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that Thinc Forward ranks No. 2422 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses."We are incredibly proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication and innovative spirit. It reflects our commitment to leveraging technology to deliver real business outcomes for our clients – reducing risk, driving growth, increasing efficiency, and maximizing profitability. As we move forward, we remain driven by the same passion that has brought us to this milestone," said Dan DiOrio , CEO of Thinc Forward.The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to .About Thinc ForwardFor over thirty years, the Thinc Forward team has empowered thousands of mid-market and enterprise clients across the full spectrum of technology, from cybersecurity and compliance to communications and on-site professional services. Our extensive industry expertise enables us to tackle complex business and technology challenges both strategically and tactically. At Thinc Forward, we constantly seek smarter, more innovative ways to operate. Driven by a passion for enhancing operational and economic efficiencies, we embrace a spirit of open inquiry, always ready to challenge the status quo.

Robert Leuze

Thinc Forward

+1 877-255-1631

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn