Luminoso Technologies And KAPS Group Webinar On Deep Text & Dynamic Text

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Luminoso Technologies and KAPS Group present a Webinar on the value of Deep Text & Dynamic Text.

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Luminoso Technologies, a leader in natural language understanding , and KAPS Group, a renowned text analytics consulting firm , are excited to present a Webinar on the value of Deep Text & Dynamic Text.Webinar AnnouncementThe webinar, titled "Deep Text & Dynamic Text," will take place on September 17, 2024, at 1 PM EDT. It will provide valuable insights into the synergies of deep text, which focuses on the detailed analysis of text to uncover hidden meanings and patterns, and dynamic text, which emphasizes real-time text processing for immediate insights.Webinar Details:- Title: Deep Text & Dynamic Text- When: September 17, 2024 at 1 PM EDT- Registration: [Register Here ]Why Attend?Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of:- The key synergies and applications of deep text and dynamic text analytics.- How to leverage these technologies to drive business value.- Understanding the power of text analytics to make Gen AI smarter and safer- Practical examples and case studies demonstrating successful implementations.About Luminoso TechnologiesLuminoso transforms unstructured text data into valuable insights quickly and efficiently. Their flagship product, Daylight, leverages advanced natural language understanding to provide actionable intelligence, helping businesses make informed decisions.About KAPS GroupKAPS Group specializes in text analytics consulting services, offering expertise in strategy, advanced development, and managed solutions. Their focus is on enabling enterprises to utilize the full potential of internal and external unstructured text using leading text analytics software.A Powerful CollaborationLuminoso and KAPS Group bring complementary strengths to our new partnership, enhancing the value delivered to customers. Luminoso's advanced AI-driven text analytics platform, Daylight, offers unparalleled speed and efficiency in understanding unstructured text data. KAPS Group, with its extensive experience in text analytics strategy and advanced development, provides a deep understanding of how to harness these capabilities for practical business applications.Join UsDon't miss this opportunity to learn from industry leaders and enhance your understanding of text analytics. Register Here today and mark your calendars for September 17, 2024.

Ashe Mussbacher

Luminoso Technologies Inc.

+1 617-682-9056

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube