Dr. James E. Mckinney III, DC: Voted Best Chiropractor In Lebanon Valley For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of my entire team at Blue Mountain Wellness.” - Dr. James E. McKinney III, DCFREDERICKSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Mountain Wellness is pleased to announce that Dr. James E. McKinney III, DC, has been voted best chiropractor in the Beauty & category of the Lebanon Valley Community's Choice Awards for 2024. This accolade highlights Dr. McKinney's unwavering commitment to chiropractic care and his significant impact on the health and wellness of the local community.



Each year, the Lebanon Valley Community's Choice Awards celebrate local businesses and professionals who demonstrate excellence in their fields, as determined by community votes. Dr. McKinney's dedication to patient care, innovative treatment methods, and active community involvement have earned him this prestigious recognition.



With over a decade of experience in chiropractic care, Dr. McKinney founded Blue Mountain Wellness with a vision of providing a holistic healing environment. His approach combines traditional chiropractic techniques with modern, evidence-based practices, ensuring that each patient receives personalized, effective care tailored to their needs.



"I am deeply honored to receive this award and am grateful to the Lebanon Valley community for their support," said Dr. McKinney. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of my entire team at Blue Mountain Wellness. We are committed to empowering our patients to achieve optimal health and wellness and look forward to continuing to serve the Lebanon Valley with the highest standards of care."



Blue Mountain Wellness, located in Fredericksburg, Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, offers a wide range of services, including chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, vibration plate therapy, red light therapy, Class IV laser treatment, nutritional counseling, and wellness programs. Dr. McKinney advocates a patient-centered approach, emphasizing education and prevention as fundamental elements of overall health and wellness. His goal extends beyond alleviating pain to helping patients understand their bodies and make informed health choices.



For more information about Dr. James E. McKinney III, DC, and Blue Mountain Wellness, please visit .

