Conversant Group Selected For Inc. 5000, Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For the eighth year, Conversant Group has been recognized as a leader in cybersecurity and infrastructure solutions, demonstrating rapid growth and exceptional performance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversant GroupTM , an innovative provider of "Secure First" infrastructure and cybersecurity services, today announced its inclusion in the 2024 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the eighth year Conversant has been recognized on Inc.'s list.

This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Conversant Group joins the ranks of renowned brands like Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armor, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia and many others that launched their national presence being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list.

Cyberattacks have intensified; the relentless pursuit of sensitive data by malicious actors has created a climate of fear and uncertainty, prompting businesses to seek out partners with proven expertise in breach prevention and response. A unique power of Conversant Group is that they work on combatting ransomware attacks daily, jumping in mid-attack to recover data, and then use that breach context to provide ongoing defensive solutions reverse engineered to thwart the latest threat actor behavior and prevent victims from making the mistakes seen in ransomware engagements.

"We built Conversant Group to be a mission-based business committed to helping victims of ransomware attacks recover fast and, just as importantly, to helping companies in peacetime build effective defenses and recovery strategies to minimize the impact of the inevitable cyberattack," said Mark Grazman, CEO of Conversant Group. "Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the eighth year is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to this mission. Our consistent growth is a result of our ability to anticipate and address the evolving needs of our clients, and we are excited to continue leading the industry in innovation and security."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 5000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," said Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from healthcare and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

