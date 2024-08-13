Securespace Announces Opening Of New Self-Storage Facility In New York MSA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the grand opening of a new self-storage facility, SecureSpace North Plainfield , located in and serving the township of North Plainfield, New Jersey.

SecureSpace North Plainfield

Continue Reading

The newly-built Class A facility is strategically located at 825 US-22 and offers 88,470 square feet of 100% climate-controlled self-storage space with units ranging from 5'x5' to 10'x30'. Sitting directly on US Highway 22, the facility offers excellent visibility and access to those residing in the suburbs of North

Plainfield, in a densely populated area of 122,000 people within a three mile radius. The area has limited competition, with a three-mile self-storage supply of 2.7 square feet per capita, well below the national average of 7, and no competing facilities within one mile of the new facility.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Garden State – featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi in the leasing office and loading area, an open concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff. The facility is equipped with SecureSpace's proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – including AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide a state-of-the-art security and monitoring platform.

"I am very happy to announce that our newest asset in the New York

MSA, SecureSpace North Plainfield, is now open," said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. "The residents of this beautiful suburb currently have limited self-storage options, and we are excited to offer our state-of-the-art facility to the community."

Residents may visit

SecureSpace to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace Avalon is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace or calling (877) 399-0319.

About

SecureSpace Self Storage

Based in Redondo Beach, CA, SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest growing self-storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

Relax. It's safe at

SecureSpace.

SOURCE SecureSpace Self Storage