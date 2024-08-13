Solstice Health Joins Forces With Cutiscare To Bring 100% Medical Grade HBOT To Brookfield And Surrounding Areas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice , a pioneering healthcare facility known for its unique self-pay model, is thrilled to announce its partnership with CutisCare LLC , the nation's leader in office-based hyperbaric management and wound care solutions. This collaboration will introduce 100% medical grade Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) to Brookfield and the surrounding community, enhancing options for a wide variety of conditions and promoting overall wellness.

Dr. Timothy J. Murray, M.D., the driving force behind bringing HBOT to Brookfield, expressed his commitment to addressing the critical need for advanced medicine in the community:

"Our vision and goal has always been to efficiently and cost-effectively offer what is otherwise inaccessible or unaffordable to everyone, beyond the constraints of the insurance driven healthcare system."

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is a powerful, non-invasive treatment that involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment. This process increases the oxygen levels in the blood, promoting faster healing and improved health outcomes for a variety of conditions. Solstice Health's self-pay model allows patients to access both on-label and off-label HBOT treatments, ensuring comprehensive care tailored to individual needs. Their motto, "It's Your Money. It's Your Health Care. Take it back!" embodies their commitment to patient empowerment and choice.

Solstice Health is excited to offer HBOT for a wide range of conditions, including:



Diabetic Foot Care:

Accelerates healing of ulcers and reduces complications, promoting mobility and comfort.

Long COVID:

Mitigates long-term symptoms and improves recovery and overall health.

Post-Concussion & Stroke:

Enhances neurological recovery and supports overall brain health.

Sports Injuries & Performance:

Accelerates recovery from injuries and improves performance by enhancing tissue repair and reducing inflammation.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (including

Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis):

Alleviates symptoms and promotes healing, enhancing digestive health.

Lyme Disease:

Aids in symptom relief and recovery. Wellness & Aging:

Enhances overall wellness, supports anti-aging processes, and aids in cellular tissue repair.

Other notable conditions include Late Effects of Radiation, PTSD, Non-healing Wounds, Skin Grafts & Flaps, and Post Operative Healing and more.

Their state-of-the-art facility is located at 17110 West Greenfield Avenue, Suites 1 Brookfield, WI 53005 and is now accepting new patients. For more information about Solstice Health and their new HBOT services, visit .

About Solstice Health

Established in 2012, Solstice Health was founded by Timothy J. Murray, M.D., whose vision to offer affordable quality, transparent, and convenient medical care, has created a paradigm shift in health care delivery for Wisconsin. Over the past decade, Solstice Health has successfully built upon its pioneering Direct Primary Care and Integrative Wellness model, expanding services to include the Midwest's first state-of-the-art, price transparent, cash-pay Ambulatory Surgery Center, saving employers and individuals 70-80% on their healthcare costs. Their comprehensive insurance-free healthcare service model is the only one of its kind in the country. The company plans to open several new locations in SE Wisconsin, making this innovative model and cutting-edge therapies available to more communities and businesses.

About CutisCare LLC

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CūtisCare works with hospitals, academic medical centers, and physician practices to design customized wound care and hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) solutions. With more than 25 years of management experience, a commitment to research, and driven by ethics and a culture of compliance, CūtisCare collaborates with its partners to reach and heal people with chronic wounds.

