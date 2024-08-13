AAL Announcement: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP About The Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against American Airlines Group Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed

against American Group Inc.

("American Airlines") (NASDAQ:

class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">AAL ) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired American Airlines's securities between January 25, 2024 and May 28, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lead plaintiff deadline is September 16, 2024.

DEFENDANTS' ALLEGED MISCONDUCT:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements regarding American Airlines's new sales and distribution strategy to reduce internal expenses while simultaneously driving a significant demand increase for American Airlines's services. The complaint further alleges that these statements misrepresented the true state of American Airlines, and that American Airlines was simultaneously concealing material adverse facts including, notably, that American Airlines's sales and distribution strategy was not driving projected revenue.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.

The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.



