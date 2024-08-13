Unanet Earns Coveted Spot On Inc. 5000 List Of Nation's Fastest Growing Private Companies For Seventh Straight Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Repeat appearance on prestigious list reflects consistent growth fueled by influx of customers who prefer Unanet's best-in-class software and human-powered support

DULLES, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet , the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software for the contracting (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and (AEC) industries, has landed on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the seventh consecutive year. Unanet's inclusion on the list for the better part of a decade highlights the company's dedication to embracing modern technological solutions in the name of rapid – but scalable – growth.

Unanet's consistent growth stems from its rapidly expanding customer base in the GovCon and AEC industries, where the company is wresting market share from legacy providers that are falling short of customer expectations for quality of software and service. With Unanet, they get a tech partner who makes doing business easier with the combination of high-quality ERP and CRM software, backed by reliable, responsive, human-powered customer service.

"Our success is rooted in delivering what has become a rare combination in today's business world: modern technology backed by industry-leading customer service. That's what fuels our customers' business success - and Unanet's growth," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "I'm extremely proud of our team's track record and dedication to supporting our customers. To be on the Inc. list seven straight years is evidence of our laser-focus on delivering on behalf of our customers."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and ever-present hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

The Inc. 5000 list is just one of the many accolades Unanet has earned so far in 2024. Others include Unanet's Customer Support and Human Resources

teams winning prestigious American Business Awards for their commitment to a customer-centric approach; Customer Magazine's CRM Excellence Award, and CRM Product of the Year Award. Unanet also recently was named one of Built In's Best Places to Work . What's more, Unanet's Chief Financial Officer and a member of its financial team were recently recognized by the Northern Virginia Technology Council for their achievements.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5,000 companies on the list are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

SOURCE Unanet