The AI Revenue Summit Starts Tomorrow At 9Am PST

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join us at the AI Revenue Summit to learn on the latest AI Trends.

Signals is excited to announce the AI Revenue Summit starts tomorrow. Join us to explore AI strategies for sales leaders, marketers, and business executives.

SILICON SLOPES, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join us tomorrow from 9 am to 1 pm PST for valuable insights, actionable strategies, and more. The event will be streamed live on LinkedIn, YouTube, and airevenuesummit. It's completely free to attend.The event will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including leaders like Todd Alsup, VP of Product Marketing at Demandbase, and Joan Jenkins, CMO of Mindtickle, and more. Attendees can look forward to engaging panel discussions on AI tools, strategies, and best practices in marketing and sales, with insights from experts such as Jessica Hreha, Head of Marketing AI Strategy & Transformation at Jasper. Additionally, there will be opportunities to connect with peers, thought leaders, and potential partners.Event Agenda:9:00 Opening Remarks9:15 Keynote: Dave Elkington Founder of InsideSales and Co-Founder of Silicon Slopes & Signals10:00 Ashley Gross CEO of The Prompt community "10 AI tools to Start Your Business"10:30 Joan Jenkins CMO at Mindtickle "Top 5 AI Strategies for Sales Results"11:00 Aric Zion CEO of Zion & Zion "Beyond the Horizon: Future AI Considerations in B2B Revenue Growth"11:30 Brian McCarson, CTO & CISO of Packsize "AI for Revenue Growth"12:00 Todd Alsup, VP of Product Marketing at Demandbase "Messaging + AI: Do's and Don'ts"12:30 TBD1:00 Closing RemarksSignals has organized this event to provide sales and marketing leaders access to a community of leaders to share their successful strategies and tips on implementing them in organizations to achieve success. The speakers are some of the most successful and innovative leaders in the business space, sharing insights on AI for Revenue Growth, GTM Productivity with AI, AI in Everyday Applications, and more. This Summit is your chance for attendees to learn what tools, technologies, and tactics work for some of the world's leading organizations.The following speakers will be featured at the AI Revenue Summit :- Ashley Gross, CEO of The Prompt Community- Joan Jenkins, CMO of Mindtickle- Aric Zion, CEO of Zion & Zion- Brian McCarson, CTO & CISO of Packsize- Kendall Matthews, AI Evangelist at Clarus Communications- Nick Keeslar, AVP Revenue Operations & Enablement at AiDoc- Tamra Moroski, Director of Partnerships at Marketing AI Institute- Kevan Savage, Principal, Global Marketing Practice at The Alexander Group- Todd Alsup, VP of Product Marketing at Demandbase- Andrew Haussegger, Co-Founder & CEO of Green Hat- Jakob Naumann, Head of Digital Experience at Green Hat- Anna Anisin, Founder & CMO of FormulatedBy- Palash Soni, Co-Founder & CEO of Gold Cast- Pallavi Sharma, Founder of wiOmni- Alicia Alongi, VP of Client Strategy at Zion & Zion- Jessica Hreha, Head of Marketing AI Strategy & Transformation at Jasper- Devin Noonan, CRO of Bedrock- Ty Heath, Director of Marketing Engagement at The B2B Institue- Linda Lian, Co-Founder & CEO of Common Room- Dave Dulany, Founder & CEO of Tenbound- Heidi Barnett, CEO of ApplicantProAbout Signals:Signals is the first of its class as an award-winning Analytics and AI solution. It allows you to segment, identify, engage, and convert web traffic with automated and templated workflows. Signals can be easily implemented into your marketing and sales teams to convert website traffic into customers. It is used by renowned tech brands such as Domo, ObservePoint, Archive360, and OpenTable. Discover more about Signals and its groundbreaking solutions by visiting getsignals.For more information about the AI Revenue Summit, please visit airevenuesummit or contact Jenny Young.

Jenny Young

Signals

+1 330-867-5309

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube