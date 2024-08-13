NAS Investment Solutions Unveils New Investment Opportunity With Acquisition Of North Houston Multifamily Property

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAS Solutions has created a new opportunity for accredited investors with the of Tranquility Grove Townhomes. The property acquisition also creates an investment opportunity for 1031 Exchange investors, who are in immedi

The property acquisition also creates an investment opportunity for 1031 Exchange investors, who are in immediate need of a quality replacement property.

- Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment SolutionsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national property investment sponsor known for high quality passive real estate investments with reliable yield performance, has created a new opportunity for accredited real estate investors with the acquisition of Tranquility Grove Townhomes. The property acquisition also creates an investment opportunity for 1031 Exchange investors, who are in immediate need of a quality replacement property in order to defer capital gains taxes . The property investment is also suitable for self-directed IRAs.Tranquility Grove Townhomes is in a prime North Houston location, surrounded by a vibrant economic landscape consisting of numerous major employment hubs. The gated community consists of ninety-two townhomes with unique private attached garages. The property features an average home size of 1,032 square-feet and is located approximately nineteen miles north of downtown Houston and ten miles west of George Bush Intercontinental Airport. New roofs were recently added to all buildings on the 5.89-acre site which features community amenities such as a pool with deck furnishings, fitness center, playground, and a renovated clubhouse with copy and fax services.Townhome interiors include washer and dryer hookups, central air and heating, a modern appliance package and private patios. Thirty-seven of the property's ninety-two townhomes have been renovated with modern interiors such as laminate-style wood flooring, shaker-style cabinets with pulls, and modernized light fixtures. Renovation of the remaining fifty-five units is an excellent value-add opportunity for investors.National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Country's leading commercial real estate companies, known for maximizing property value in all economic situations while enhancing residents' living experience, will be responsible for overseeing property management as well as asset managing the multifamily complex for the property's investment clients."We are excited to offer our clients the opportunity to invest in this unique townhome property in a prime North Houston submarket with tremendous economic upside potential. This acquisition provides an excellent opportunity for 1031 Exchange investors anticipating a close on their down leg property in 2024," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services. "The local area is a thriving hub of diverse industry and innovation that is on a solid path to more growth and development, and we are excited to be part of it.”Accredited investors seeking more information on this sponsor-owned property should visit nasinvestmentsolutions and contact Karen E. Kennedy at ... or at 310.988.4240.About National Asset Services (NAS)Since 2008, NAS has served over 2,600 investment clients and has established an impressive record for investment property management. The history includes generating over $660 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 186 diverse commercial properties, comprised of over 25 million square feet, in thirty-one states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 15-year history, totals over $3.38 billion. Visit nasassets for more information.About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. NAS Investment Solutions is recognized nationwide for its sponsorship of high-quality DST investment programs that offer investors well-performing assets that produce reliable yields.All the company's investment properties offer multiple benefits for investors including:.Reliable cash flow from day one, paid monthly by direct deposit.Benefits of ownership, including mortgage interest deductions and depreciation.The loan is non-recourse to all investors.Management Free Ownership.Ability to invest in larger assets on a fractional basis.Self-directed IRA suitable.All Properties qualify for 1031 ExchangeThe company's website, nasinvestmentsolutions offers investment articles, comprehensive information, and a free guide on the 1031 exchange process and for investors seeking passive DST property investments.

JW Robison

NAS Investment Solutions

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Tranquility Grove Townhomes Investment Property Opportunity Video