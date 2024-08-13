FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE INTRODUCES INAUGURAL MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND CELEBRATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, will host its inaugural Mexican Independence Day celebration, September 13th-15th. Fremont Street Experience will transform into an epic Latin street party for the cultural celebration filled with free, nonstop fun and excitement over three days featuring 30 performers and 100+ hours of live entertainment on 4 stages.Fremont Street Experience's Mexican Independence Day celebration similar to its Drinko de Mayo party, will boast a variety of bands spanning a diverse range of Latin music genres including Latin Pop, Latin Rock, Latin EDM, Salsa and more. Latin music lovers can expect to dance the night away with live performances headlined by Outlaw Mariachi including Latin Breeze, Titico, Volume1, XCSO, Havana Express, LVADO, Variation 5, Sonz, Havana Express and more.Latin EDM fans can also enjoy Fremont Street Experience's latest entertainment offering, Silent Disco, a DJ-led silent dance party experienced exclusively through wireless headphones.###About Fremont Street ExperienceFremont Street Experience, a six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is an open-air promenade of gaming, dining, entertainment, and shopping. Fremont Street Experience offers free live entertainment on three stages 365 days per year and features Viva Vision, the world's largest linear video screen – 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above the urban pedestrian mall. In partnership with the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority, the $32 million renovation to the iconic Viva Vision screen illuminates downtown Las Vegas with 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 Nits, making it seven-times brighter than the existing canopy with four-times the resolution allowing the screen to be seen 24 hours a day for the first time in its existence. The one-of-a-kind venue is also home to SlotZilla, a unique zipline attraction featuring an 850-foot Zipline and 1,750-foot Zoomline, taking riders from a 12-story slot-machine-themed platform to fly under the iconic Viva Vision canopy. With direct pedestrian access to eight of Fremont Street's world-renowned casino hotels, more than 70 restaurants and specialty retail kiosks, Fremont Street Experience attracts more than 24 million annual visitors. For more information about Fremont Street Experience, please visit .“Like” Fremont Street Experience on Facebook: facebook/FSE89101“Follow” Fremont Street Experience (@FSELV) on Twitter: twitter/FSELV“Follow” Fremont Street Experience (@FremontStreet) on Instagram: Instagram/fremontstreetMEDIA CONTACTS:Kirvin Doak Communications...

