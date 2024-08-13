Coastal Spa MD Hosts Exclusive Glow Up Event On Saturday, August 24Th, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This exciting event offers a unique opportunity to meet the expert team and discover the latest in skincare and beauty treatments.

- Dr. Jennifer Vasquez Tamez, DNP, APRN, FNP-CCORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Coastal Spa MD invites you to experience their Glow Up Event on August 24, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This exciting event offers a unique opportunity to meet the expert team and discover the latest in skincare and beauty treatments.Are you ready to elevate your skincare routine and achieve the radiant, youthful complexion you've always wanted? Join Coastal Spa MD for an interactive session with beauty professionals who will reveal insider tips and techniques for smooth, spotless, and youthful skin.Explore the transformative power of the GentleMax Pro laser, a cutting-edge solution for hair removal, skin rejuvenation, treating pigmented lesions, skin tightening, and more.Attendees will enjoy:Event-Only SpecialsRaffle PrizesFREE Gift Bags for All AttendeesBring a Friend and Both Receive a Gift CertificateSecure your spot today: Click here to sign up .“We are thrilled to introduce the GentleMax Pro® to our practice,” said Dr. Jennifer Vasquez Tamez, DNP, APRN, FNP-C.“This advanced technology enables us to offer a broader range of treatments with enhanced precision and comfort. Our clients can now achieve their aesthetic goals faster and more effectively, with minimal downtime.”Coastal Spa MD is dedicated to delivering the highest quality care using the latest advancements in aesthetic technology. Their team of skilled practitioners is expertly trained in the GentleMax Pro®, ensuring safe, effective, and personalized treatments for all your skincare needs.For more information, contact Coastal Spa MD at 361-336-6464 or visit .

