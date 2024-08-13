Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Firearm Location Reporting System (DAL-536)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved firearm location reporting system," said an inventor, from

Granbury, Texas, "so I invented MY WEAPON TRACKER. My design would make it easy to identify the location of a firearm, and it could help prevent the weapon from being carried into a specific location like a school."

The patent-pending invention provides a monitoring and location reporting system for a variety of short and long barrel firearm applications. In doing so, it would be used to determine the location of a firearm. As a result, it increases accuracy and safety. It could also be used to locate firearm users when cell phone service is unavailable. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for firearm owners and law enforcement officials. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-536, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

