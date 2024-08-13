Westport's Wheels Car Show To Roll Into Kansas City's Entertainment District For The 2Nd Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Established in 1833, Kansas City's historic Westport offers diverse foods, entertainment, and services.

Classic Cars lined up on Westport's Historic Streets for Westport Wheels Car Show

August 24, Saturday is Westport Wheels Car Show

Back-to-Back Kansas City Events: Friday, August 23rd Teachers Happy Hour and Saturday, August 24th Car Show from 11-3

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kansas Citians seeking to rev up their Saturday afternoon are sure to enjoy the 2nd annual Westport Wheels Car Show on August 24th, from 11 am to 3 pm. Westport's historic brick buildings will be reflected in the shiny chrome of classic cars lining Pennsylvania Avenue south of Westport Road.

This free event invites the public to explore the impressive collection of rides. Classic car owners are encouraged to pre-register their vehicles on westportkcmo while space is available. Judges will determine trophy winners.

“Westport Wheels is an opportunity that unites people around the interest in vintage cars,” said Lexie Boyd, Westport Events Manager.“Westport is all about bringing people together to have fun, further fueled by all the restaurants and shops within walking distance of the event.”

Independently from Westport Wheels, Westport will host another event, Teacher's Happy Hour , on Friday, August 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. The happy hour will be available at eight establishments and includes a raffle to win a backpack full of school supplies and $500 worth of Westport gift cards.

ABOUT WESTPORT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region's largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are“where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. For more information, visit westportkcmo, and Westport's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

