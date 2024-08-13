For The 3Rd Time, Cymbiotika Makes The Inc. 5000, At No. 347 In 2024, With A Three-Year Revenue Growth Of 1,059%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- has just unveiled its 2024 Inc. 5000 list, and Cymbiotika is thrilled to rank No. 347 out of 5,000 among the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being ranked #347 on the Inc 5000 list with a 1059% growth from 2020 to 2023 is a testament to our team's growth and commitment to excellence," said Shahab Elmi, Co-Founder & CEO of Cymbiotika. "By hiring from within and focusing on our customers' needs, we have built a culture of innovation and dedication. Together, we are shaping the future of our industry and delivering exceptional value to our community."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458

jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Cymbiotika:

Cymbiotika is a leading wellness company that provides high-quality, science-backed supplements that enhance overall health and well-being. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Cymbiotika's products are formulated using the finest ingredients from nature to support optimal health and vitality.

