One More Child Partners With University Of Mary Hardin-Baylor And H-E-B To Pack 21,000 Meals For Children In Need

BELTON, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prior to hitting the classroom for the fall semester, approximately 400 students from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB) began their school year by packing meals for local children in need.

With all the food provided by H-E-B, incoming freshmen gathered on campus to pack 21,000 meals which will be delivered to Belton Independent School District's (ISD) Project Heartbeat program for students who may not have food at home. According to a study released this year, almost 1.7 million children in Texas are at risk of going without adequate nutrition.

“Child hunger isn't just a problem in other counties. It's also right here in our own towns and communities,” said Dr. Jerry Haag, president and CEO of One More Child .“But through the generosity of H-E-B and the passion of these amazing UMHB students, we are doing something about it. Each meal packed is one less time a child goes hungry.”

One More Child provides services to foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families and survivors of human trafficking. In 2023, One More Child provided more than 19 million meals nationally and globally.

"Helping orchestrate this event for our community by providing meals to Belton ISD students who struggle with food insecurities is so meaningful," said Katy Hartt, UMHB's associate director of student organizations. "This year, I am extremely thankful to have H-E-B partner with us by providing all the food items.”

This is the fifth year One More Child has partnered with UMHB to pack meals for children and families.

One More Child operates in 26 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families, and sex-trafficked children and teens. In 2023, One More Child provided direct services to 250,259 children and individuals while impacting an additional 143,334 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 19 million meals nationally and globally. For more information visit .

