Sepio , the innovator of the physical layer-based asset risk management solution, ensuring customers can see, assess, and mitigate the risk of all known and shadow IT assets at any scale, today announced a new investment, extending its series B funding. The investment, led by Tau Capital, will support the growing company's customer facing organizations needed to address an exceeding demand from tier-1 enterprises for Sepio's solutions. It will also go toward allocating resources for Sepio's recently introduced Hardware Detection and Response (HWDR) managed service.

Supporters of Sepio's past significant investment rounds include U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), Hanaco Ventures, Munich RE Ventures, Merlin Ventures, Citi Ventures, Pico Partners, Standford University additional private investors. The current funding brings the current funds raised to $48 million.

to have Tau Capital lead this extension round," said Yossi Appleboum, CEO of Sepio. "Their expertise and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and scale our growing customer base operations and maintain our leadership in the asset risk management space."

Appleboum continued, "This funding will allocate additional resources as we see the continued growing traction for global players across multiple verticals and territories. These organizations are instrumental in our recently formed Customer Advisory Board (CAB), providing invaluable insight and feedback, to influence and validate our exciting product roadmap."

Tau Capital, known for its focus on transformative technology companies, sees Sepio as a key player in the cybersecurity landscape. "Sepio's unique approach to asset risk management is critical in today's increasingly complex and interconnected digital world," said Andrea Mollica, Managing Director at Tau Capital. "We are excited to support Sepio's vision and look forward to their continued success."

Andrea continued, "I strongly believe that Sepio will continue to experience growing traction from Tier-1 customers, as prioritizing and managing asset risks is crucial for every cybersecurity plan."

stated, "Sepio stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation, creativity and ability to launch new solutions with far-reaching impact and application. Sepio's solutions are vital for government agencies, financial institutions, critical infrastructure, managed security service providers, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company pairs its technology focus with customer-centric values, thus earning a solid reputation in the network access control market."

of the company in its annual Cool Vendor Awards, writing "By providing enterprises with the ultimate visibility of what assets are on their network or are connected to their endpoints, Sepio empowers organizations to effectively secure networks and endpoints, significantly reducing attacks using rogue hardware to launch supply chain attacks or succumb to inside threats."

provides the first hardware asset risk management platform based on device existence. The company's solution offers customers actionable visibility, policy enforcement and mitigation capabilities, allowing them to manage their assets' risk. The solution does not require any traffic or activity monitoring –

and as such is use case and device agnostic, whether it is IT/OT/IoT or IoMT. If an asset connects to your infrastructure, Sepio will report it. At any scale, within less than 24 hours, you can see, assess and mitigate your assets' risks, streamline your operations and strengthen your cybersecurity posture.

Capital, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, is a premier investment firm dedicated to fostering the growth of innovative technology companies. With a keen focus on identifying and supporting high-potential ventures, Tau Capital partners with visionary entrepreneurs to drive transformative impact and create long-term value. Tau's strategic investments span across various sectors, including cybersecurity, spacetech, biotech, robotics, and more, reflecting a commitment to advancing cutting-edge solutions that shape the future. Leveraging deep industry expertise and a collaborative approach, Tau Capital empowers portfolio companies to scale rapidly and achieve their full potential.

