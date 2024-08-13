(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty platforms and leading retailers have partnered with LINK! to boost revenue and customer retention through innovative and seamless integrations with POS systems.

Innovative integrations drive customer retention and revenue for leading retailers

An industry-leading loyalty platform for restaurants and retailers sought a fast, effective solution to integrate with POS systems, and LINK delivered. LINK has integrated the loyalty platform with the PAR Brink and Clover POS, enabling seamless earning and redemption of loyalty points across hundreds of locations. Customers can quickly accumulate and redeem points during transactions, ensuring a smooth experience in under 2 seconds. This integration highlights LINK's capability to effectively combine POS systems with loyalty platforms, enhancing customer engagement and driving loyalty.

A major wellness retail chain, with one of the largest number of brick and mortar stores in the US, sought to activate online subscriptions during in-store purchases . LINK built connectors between the retailer's LightSpeed X-series POS system and their subscription management system Skio, which further works with the Shopify ecommerce platform. This allowed cashiers to prompt customers to sign up for subscriptions at checkout, with details flowing instantly to Skio to activate the subscription. The scalable solution provides a smooth omnichannel experience and positions the retailer for double-digit revenue growth.

About LINK

LINK! empowers businesses worldwide to streamline their operations and drive growth through seamless app integration and automated migration solutions. A network of prestigious angel investors and micro-funds, including Mucker Capital, Menlo Ventures, Pitbull Ventures, and Incisive Ventures, support LINK, which has over 10,000 clients and partners globally.

