Odessa Named To Inc. 5000 List For Fifth Year In A Row

Less than 1% of companies have ever been named to the famous list for five consecutive years

- Eric Bernstein, Odessa CEOPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Odessa , the leading provider of solutions for asset finance, announced today that it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year. The list honors the 5,000 private companies in America with the most robust year-over-year growth. Since the list first launched in 1982, only 4% of companies have made the list at least five times - and less than 1% of companies have made it five years in a row, as Odessa has now done - a testament to long-term growth at a breakneck pace.Nor is Odessa resting on its laurels. The company is targeting three specific means of organic growth: continued expansion internationally, servicing the auto finance industry, and supporting the asset finance industry's addition of as-a-service offerings to traditional equipment leases. These investments will allow Odessa to continue growing at a fast clip.“Odessa's consistent growth is a testament to the profound investments we've made in our team and technology,” said Eric Bernstein, CEO.“But we're just getting started. By expanding our offerings to the auto sector, increasing our international footprint, and pioneering equipment finance's as-a-service offerings, we will help our customers unlock their next phases of growth, which will enable the same for us.”In April, Odessa launched Odessa Auto , an origination platform and the first part of a full-service end-to-end auto finance suite. Odessa Auto tailors Odessa's full breadth of finance, leasing, and as-a-service usage solutions to the auto finance industry. Auto finance veteran Bob Johnson, Odessa's Executive VP of Auto Finance, is leading the charge .On the as-a-service front, Odessa continues to add software enhancements that enable clients to offer flexible financing solutions such as pay-per-use, which allows an equipment lessee to pay for equipment as it is used instead of on fixed terms. Pioneering solutions for that model is critical to keeping up with the pace of innovation in equipment finance as it follows so many other sectors of the economy into the SaaSification of traditional services.Most recently, Odessa tapped Nate Montgomery, former BNY Mellon head of global sales, as Chief Revenue Officer to spearhead the global sales team and accelerate the company's international expansion. Odessa recently bolstered the company's sales leadership and secured several notable clients in Europe and Asia, along with a new office opening in Belgrade, Serbia. Montgomery is leveraging deep fintech and global sales experience to power Odessa's global expansion.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to .More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .About OdessaOdessa is a software company exclusively focused on the lending and leasing industry and the developers of the #1 platform dedicated to asset finance. Headquartered in Philadelphia, USA, Odessa's leasing solutions and a workforce of 1,000+ power a diverse customer base of asset finance companies globally. Odessa provides a powerful, end-to-end, extensible solution for lease and loan origination and portfolio management. The Odessa Platform further provides rich feature sets, including low-code development, test automation, reporting, and business intelligence to ensure organizations can more effectively align business and IT objectives. To learn more, visit .

