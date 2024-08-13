Finally: A Cookbook That Teaches College Kids More Than Ramen Hacks
Intro to Food – College Edition: The Essential Handbook for First-Time Cooks
- M.J. LaCombeAUSTIN, TX, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for back-to-college season, "Intro to Food – College Edition" is here to save the day for both students and parents. This practical guide, written by M.J. LaCombe, a home cook and devoted Aggie Mom, goes beyond just recipes-it's a survival manual for first-time kitchen users. From choosing the freshest produce to cooking a week's worth of meals on a budget, this book covers it all.
LaCombe crafted this guide with her own daughter in mind, filling a gap in the market with advice on everything from food handling to fire and blade safety. "Intro to Food" is the next best thing to having a parent in the kitchen, offering peace of mind and a solid foundation for confident, independent cooking.
As students prepare to head back to campus, "Intro to Food" should be on every college syllabus, equipping young adults with the skills they need to thrive in their own kitchens.
