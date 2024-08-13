Project MFG's 2024-25 Competition Season Registration Opens Wednesday, August 14Th, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Welding student competing in a Project MFG competition

A team producing their machined piece for the competition.

Students competing during the 2023 Project MFG Advanced National Championship

Project MFG hosts tournament-style competitions nationwide that showcase the capabilities of new talent and aim to revitalize America's industrial sector.

UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Project MFG is thrilled to announce that registration for the Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series, the National Machining League, and the National Welding League competition series, will officially open tomorrow on our website.Project MFG hosts multiple tournament-style competitions nationwide that showcase the capabilities of new skilled trades talent and aims to spark a movement to revitalize America's industrial sector. Our competition series includes both individual and integrated manufacturing technology competitions, emphasizing CNC machining, welding, and additive manufacturing. These competitions are specifically designed to assess students' critical thinking, resource management, and proficiency in their respective manufacturing technologies. In addition to the opportunity to win cash, scholarships, and prizes, Project MFG competitions introduce students to the numerous rewarding career prospects available in the skilled trades.Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series:The Advanced Manufacturing is a team competition testing a combination of integrated manufacturing processes that may include 5-axis CNC/Machining, Additive, Metrology, and welding. Schools may submit 1 team per school. Teams are comprised of 3-6 team members and challenge student's ability to think critically, team work, manage resources, and demonstrate skill and competency in their repective manufacturing technologies. This competition consists of a qualifying round project where the top teams will be invited to compete in a Regional competition. The top Four teams from Regionals will then move on to compete at the National Championship for a chance to win $100,000 for the first place team, $50,000 for second, and $25,000 for third!National Machining League Competition Series:National Machining League is a high-school level individual competition testing CNC/Machining skills up to 3-axis surfacing. Schools can submit up to 3 students to individually compete and challenge each student's ability to think critically, manage resources, and demonstrate skill and competency in machining. This competition consists of a qualifying round project where the top individuals will be invited to compete in a National Championship for a chance to win $10,000 for the first place individual, $5,000 for second, and $2,500 for third!National Welding League Competition Series:National Welding League is an individual competition. Schools can submit up to 3 students to invividually compete and test their welding skills. Students will compete in two project-based challenges that evaluate their capabilities in fit-up, joint preparation, and the quality of the final weld. This competition consists of two qualifying rounds with the top-performing participants being invited to compete in a National Championship, for a chance to win $10,000 for the first place individual, $5,000 for second, and $2,500 for third!We are more than just a competition though. We work hard to put a strong emphasis on mentorship and professional development so that our events foster a supportive community where participants can network with industry experts, alumni, and peers. This network not only offers guidance and advice but also helps build lasting relationships that can be essential in their careers. On top of that, our events are designed to promote teamwork and collaboration, which are crucial skills in any manufacturing environment. By tackling real-world problems in a competitive yet educational setting, students gain valuable hands-on experience that prepares them for the industry's demands.Don't miss this fantastic opportunity! Registration for the Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series, National Machining League Competition Series, and National Welding League Competition Series opens tomorrow on our website.Project MFG is committed to narrowing the skills gap and revitalizing America's manufacturing sector by showcasing the incredible potential of today's youth. Join us in our mission to empower the next generation of skilled trades professionals and innovators. For more information and for schools to register, please visit:

