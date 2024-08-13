Coding And Marking Equipment Market To Reach $25.0 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 10.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The coding and marking equipment is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing demand for product traceability and anti-counterfeiting measures across various industries. This market includes technologies such as inkjet printers, laser markers, and thermal transfer printers. Innovations in equipment functionality and the integration of digital technologies are enhancing operational efficiency and product quality. Additionally, regulatory pressures and the need for compliance with packaging standards are fueling market expansion. Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Coding And Marking Equipment Market by Technology (Primary Package Coding, CIJ Printing and Coding, Laser printing, TIJ printing and Others) and Application (Food and Beverage Industry, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032" . According to the report, the coding and marking equipment market was valued at $10.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $25.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth Coding and marking equipment are important tools utilized in industrial environments to imprint different kinds of information on products, packages, or materials. This information includes batch numbers, expiration dates, barcodes, and other necessary data for tracking, tracing, and compliance purposes. These devices are crucial for ensuring product quality, safety, and regulatory adherence throughout the supply chain. Different technologies such as inkjet printing, laser marking, and thermal transfer printing are utilized by coding and marking equipment to achieve precise and long-lasting markings on a wide range of surfaces and materials. Coding and marking equipment play a vital role in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and manufacturing, where accurate and reliable product identification is of utmost importance. Moreover, growing significance on product safety, supply chain efficiency, and compliance, the coding and marking equipment market is steadily expanding. The rise in demand for these solutions is fueled by the demand for precise and dependable coding in manufacturing operations to adhere to regulations and satisfy consumer demands, solidifying the importance of coding and marking equipment in industrial landscape. Download PDF Sample Copy@ Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $10.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $25.0 billion CAGR 9.2% No. of Pages in Report 288 Segments Covered Technology, Application, and Region. Drivers Rapid expansion in the packaging sector of the food and beverage industry Government regulations associated with labeling of products Coding and marking play a crucial role in enhancing supply chain visibility. Opportunities Technological advancements in coding and marking equipment Restraint High installation and maintenance cost

The CIJ printing and coding segment maintains its leadership throughout the forecast period



Based on technology, the continuous inkjet (CIJ) printing and coding segment held the highest market share in 2022. The coding and marking equipment market has experienced substantial growth due to specific industry requirements and technological advancements. CIJ technology is widely utilized for coding and marking purposes across various industries. It operates by producing a continuous stream of ink droplets that are selectively charged and deflected to create characters, codes, or markings on different substrates. CIJ printers excel in high-speed printing, versatility for various surfaces, and small character printing. The dominance of CIJ is attributed to its cost-effectiveness, minimal maintenance, wide range of ink options, and global demand.

Buy This Research Report (315 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

The food and beverage Industry segment maintains its leadership throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the food and beverage industry segment held the highest market share in 2022. Meeting strict regulatory standards requires precise and uniform labeling of products, which includes crucial details like expiry dates and batch numbers. These regulations oblige food and beverage producers to invest in cutting-edge coding and marking technologies to guarantee adherence to rules and ensure consumer well-being. The industry's large-scale production demands efficient and dependable equipment that can maintain accuracy without sacrificing productivity. With a wide range of packaging materials and shapes used in the food and beverage sector, versatile coding and marking solutions are essential to ensure readability and durability. Such factors contribute to the increase in demand for coding and marking equipment in the F&B sector.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. The rapid industrialization in sectors including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and automotive is driving the growth. This growth is fueled by the demand for advanced coding solutions to ensure efficient production and regulatory compliance. In addition, increase in consumer awareness about product safety and authenticity is further boosting the need for clear and accurate labeling, which can be fulfilled by coding and marking equipment. The diverse packaging requirements across Asia Pacific, which include different materials and formats, provide opportunities for suppliers to offer customizable solutions that cater to specific market needs. The projected period in Asia-Pacific will witness a surge in demand for coding and marking equipment due to these factors.

Inquire Before Buying:

Players: -

Hitachi America, Ltd.

Markem-Imaje Corporation

Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Interactive Coding Equipment (ICE)

Domino Printing Sciences plc.

Squid Ink Manufacturing Inc.

TYKMA Electrox, Inc.

Open Date Systems, Inc.

Linx Printing Technologies

Diagraph Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global coding and marking equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

