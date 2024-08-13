عربي


IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 32 - 2024


8/13/2024 12:16:16 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from August 5th to August 7th, 2024
Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/08/2024 FR0010259150 9 021 103,0295 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/08/2024 FR0010259150 4 119 102,9704 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/08/2024 FR0010259150 727 102,9999 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/08/2024 FR0010259150 989 103,0782 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/08/2024 FR0010259150 7 492 102,8158 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/08/2024 FR0010259150 2 387 102,8565 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/08/2024 FR0010259150 455 102,7316 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/08/2024 FR0010259150 634 102,6875 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/08/2024 FR0010259150 2 153 103,0974 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/08/2024 FR0010259150 1 000 103,1034 CEUX
TOTAL 28 977 102,9480

Attachment

  • EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 32_2024

MENAFN13082024004107003653ID1108550075


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

