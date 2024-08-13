Global Naphthenic Base Oil Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The naphthenic base oil market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.32 billion in 2023 to $2.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to change in consumer lifestyles, convenience and portability, innovation in flavors and ingredients, globalization of taste preferences, e-commerce growth, environmental sustainability.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The naphthenic base oil market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising health consciousness, innovation in functional ingredients, premiumization, regional and cultural influences, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels, rise of functional hydration.

Growth Driver Of The Naphthenic Base Oil Market

Increasing vehicle sales are expected to propel the growth of the naphthenic base oil market going forward. A vehicle refers to an engine-powered automobile that transports people or items from one location to another, such as a bus, automobile, or truck. The naphthenic base oil is used in automotive lubricants such as lubricating greases, motor oil, and metal processing fluids.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the naphthenic base oil market include Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., Apar Industries Ltd., Ergon International Inc., Nynas AB, PetroChina Company Limited, Lubline LLC.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the naphthenic base oil market going forward. Major companies operating in the naphthenic base oil market are developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Viscosity Index: 35-60 SUS, 80-130 SUS, 200-300 SUS, 400-800 SUS, Above 800 SUS

2) By Application: Metal Working, Process Oil, Electrical Oil, Industrial Lubes And Grease, Rubber Oil, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Marine Industry, Energy Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Textile Industry, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the naphthenic base oil market in 2023. It is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global naphthenic base oil market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the naphthenic base oil market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Naphthenic Base Oil Market Definition

Naphthenic base oil, also known as Pale oil, is a type of group V base oil generated by hydro-treating sweet crude distillates at pressures greater than 2500 psi. Naphthenic base oil primarily produces metalworking fluids, greases, and industrial lubricants.

Naphthenic Base Oil Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Naphthenic Base Oil Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on naphthenic base oil market size , naphthenic base oil market drivers and trends, naphthenic base oil market major players, naphthenic base oil competitors' revenues, naphthenic base oil market positioning, and naphthenic base oil market growth across geographies. The naphthenic base oil market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

